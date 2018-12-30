DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT: Helen Alcendor also known as “Sister”Dominica News Online - Sunday, December 30th, 2018 at 3:34 PM
We regret to announce the death of 63-year old Helen Alcendor (affectionately known as “Sister”) from Bolom, Grand Bay, who passed away in Queens, New York on December 27.
She leaves to mourn:
Husband, Joseph Robert (residing in St. Thomas);
Daughter, Karllen Xavier Lawrence,
Son-in-law, Garth Lawrence,
Grandson, Brett Lawrence, residing in New York,
Adopted daughter, Royette Tavernier, residing in Connecticut.
Siblings: Noeline Charles, Manuel Alexander, Ann Alcendor, and Clebert Francis (in Dominica); Janey Alcendor (in St. Thomas); Mitchel Neran (in Martinique); Glenda Alcendor (in Guadeloupe); and Cyrilla Smith. Nieces, including McNairline and Chellie Baron in Antigua, Kemaline and Judith Alexander in Grand Bay.
Nephews, including, Dawo, Dandy, Dave, and Piashan Alexander; and Rodderick Charles.
Other close family including the Pacquette family (including Samuel and Bevo) of Grand Bay.
Close friends including Hildreth, Catherina, Dorette, Ella, Nebbie, Claudia from Bolom; fellow tour operators, Angus, Didier; Maggie (Grand Bay), Rosy (from Stockfarm), the Etienne family from Pointe Mitchel, and others too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will take place on Sunday 30 December from 3-5 PM at Majestic Funeral Services in Queens, New York. Memorial Service will be held in Dominica at a later date.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.