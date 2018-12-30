We regret to announce the death of 63-year old Helen Alcendor (affectionately known as “Sister”) from Bolom, Grand Bay, who passed away in Queens, New York on December 27.

She leaves to mourn:

Husband, Joseph Robert (residing in St. Thomas);

Daughter, Karllen Xavier Lawrence,

Son-in-law, Garth Lawrence,

Grandson, Brett Lawrence, residing in New York,

Adopted daughter, Royette Tavernier, residing in Connecticut.

Siblings: Noeline Charles, Manuel Alexander, Ann Alcendor, and Clebert Francis (in Dominica); Janey Alcendor (in St. Thomas); Mitchel Neran (in Martinique); Glenda Alcendor (in Guadeloupe); and Cyrilla Smith. Nieces, including McNairline and Chellie Baron in Antigua, Kemaline and Judith Alexander in Grand Bay.

Nephews, including, Dawo, Dandy, Dave, and Piashan Alexander; and Rodderick Charles.

Other close family including the Pacquette family (including Samuel and Bevo) of Grand Bay.

Close friends including Hildreth, Catherina, Dorette, Ella, Nebbie, Claudia from Bolom; fellow tour operators, Angus, Didier; Maggie (Grand Bay), Rosy (from Stockfarm), the Etienne family from Pointe Mitchel, and others too numerous to mention.

The funeral service will take place on Sunday 30 December from 3-5 PM at Majestic Funeral Services in Queens, New York. Memorial Service will be held in Dominica at a later date.