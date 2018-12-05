On Saturday, December 1, our dear friend, brother, care giver, Dr. Sam Christian was involved in a terrible car accident that left him in critical condition at the Princess Margaret Hospital on the island of Dominica. In a most unfortunate turn of events, a car rolled over Dr. Sam, resulting in a broken pelvis along with other major organ damage. We are still trying to wrap our heads around the enormous extent of his injuries. Yet we thank God that he is still alive!

While many were fleeing the island after the devastating hurricane in 2018, as a trained surgeon, Dr. Sam Christian chose to remain on the island, treating the Dominican people for everything from cuts and fractures to post-traumatic stress disorder. In fact, he was one of the first on the scene to help immediately following the hurricane, while his family overseas worried about his own safety.

In a 2002 article posted on the dominican.net, Sam prophetically wrote:-

“Dominicans are most often transferred overseas for diagnosis, radiation and complex orthopedic and burn surgery. Even in the United States, it makes sense to transfer certain critically ill patients to large University Hospitals.”

He also wrote in that same article:

“Dominican overseas Doctors (D.O.D.) shall commit to return home every 3 to 5 years to relieve and augment the pressing medical manpower situation in Dominica. This lends itself to our sense of tithing in the universe.

It would not be construed as an imposition. While people hate to be made to feel obligated, commitment is therapeutic.”

Now, more than 15 years later, he finds himself desperately needing the very care that he described as lacking in Dominica. He finds himself needing to be flown by Med Evacuation to nearby Martinique immediately, as the first step in what will be a long journey to save and restore his life.

Dr. Sam spent all of his life caring for others. His work as a doctor has always been focused on helping the least fortunate in our communities, knowing very well that it meant that he would sacrifice a “comfortable” life by world standards, in exchange for deeply caring for others with the medical skills that God has given him.

Our prayers are with Dr. Sam and his family during these trying times. Let us also pray that he will recover from these incredibly traumatic injuries. And let us show our love and support for Dr. Sam and his family by giving generously towards his medical expenses.

No amount is to little or too large. Thank you so very much for your support.

Sincerely,

Friends of Dr. Sam Christian

Gofundme page