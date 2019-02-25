It is with profound sadness we announce the death of Ms. Ashma Francheska Langford age 25 of Mahaut. who died on February 16, 2019

She will be remembered by:

1 Son: Asher Ankh Johnson Langford

Boyfriend: Reynold Johnson

Mother: Vincia John

Father: Ashton Langford

Grandfather: Asinold John

Gret Grand Father: Gillis Thomas

6 Sisters: Shaika, Nyoka, Zadia, Zyner, Zaheer, khashawa

5 Brothers: Kerwin, Shane, Ashton Jr. Sawarn, Khazani

Aunties: Marilyn, Angela, Dezra, Deborah, Sheba, Nadette, Karen, Sheena and Pearl and other name to numerous to mention

Uncles: Daniel, Dev, Grimson(Awa), Wilfred, Ronnie, Melvin, Don, Leroy , Rick, Kendel and Jeffrey

God Father: Ian Bedneau &Peterson Bardouille

God Mother: Sylvia Maria Valveido

Cousins: Nyome, Lavern, Leah, Derwin, Conneal, Kernel, Daniel and others names too numerous to mention

6 Nieces: Niyan, Akima, Kaylie, Kyli, Kyla, D’Sheala

3 Nephews: Kacey, Yohan, Shae

2 Sisters in Law: Delize, Stacey Graham

Brothers in Law: Garry, Danny

Grand Aunts: Miss Tam, Miss Thomas, Sheryl

Grand Uncles: Charlo, Eson, Elgart, Stephen

Close Friends: The Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore and family, Katy, Bianca, Vince, Goodwill Secondary School Class of 2012, past Classmates at the Youth Division, Slyvie, Mark, Mawion, Gi-Emile in Martinique, Other Relatives including the Williams, Henry, Johnson, John Langford, Fevrier, Joseph, John-Hope, George, Esprit, Ettienne and Isidore Families and many others names too numerous to mentioned.

Funeral Arrangements:

The body of the late Ashma Langford will be laid to rest on Thursday the 28th of February, 2019 at the St. Martin De Porres Roman Catholic Church, Canefield at 2:00pm and will be followed by a private burial at Hartford Estate in Mahaut.