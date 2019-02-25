Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

It is with profound sadness we announce the death  of Ms. Ashma Francheska Langford age 25 of  Mahaut. February 16, 2019

 

She will be remembered by:

 

1 Son:  Asher Ankh Johnson Langford

Boyfriend: Reynold Johnson

Mother: Vincia John

Father: Ashton Langford

Grandfather: Asinold John

Gret Grand Father: Gillis Thomas

6 Sisters: Shaika, Nyoka, Zadia, Zyner, Zaheer, khashawa

5 Brothers: Kerwin, Shane, Ashton Jr. Sawarn, Khazani

Aunties: Marilyn, Angela, Dezra, Deborah, Sheba, Nadette, Karen, Sheena and Pearl and other name to numerous to mention

Uncles: Daniel, Dev, Grimson(Awa), Wilfred, Ronnie, Melvin, Don, Leroy , Rick, Kendel and Jeffrey

God Father: Ian Bedneau &Peterson Bardouille

God Mother: Sylvia Maria Valveido

Cousins: Nyome, Lavern, Leah, Derwin, Conneal, Kernel, Daniel and others names too numerous to mention

6 Nieces: Niyan, Akima, Kaylie, Kyli, Kyla, D’Sheala

3 Nephews: Kacey, Yohan, Shae

2 Sisters in Law: Delize, Stacey Graham

Brothers in Law: Garry, Danny

Grand Aunts: Miss Tam, Miss Thomas, Sheryl

Grand Uncles: Charlo, Eson, Elgart, Stephen

Close Friends: The Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore and family, Katy, Bianca, Vince, Goodwill Secondary School Class of 2012, past Classmates at the Youth Division, Slyvie, Mark, Mawion, Gi-Emile in Martinique, Other Relatives including the Williams, Henry, Johnson, John Langford, Fevrier, Joseph, John-Hope, George, Esprit, Ettienne and Isidore Families and many others names too numerous to mentioned.

The body of the late Ashma Langford will be laid to rest on Thursday the 28th of February, 2019 at the St. Martin De Porres Roman Catholic Church, Canefield at 2:00pm and will be followed by a private burial at Hartford Estate in Mahaut.