It is with profound sadness we announce the death of Ms. Ashma Francheska Langford age 25 of Mahaut. February 16, 2019
She will be remembered by:
1 Son: Asher Ankh Johnson Langford
Boyfriend: Reynold Johnson
Mother: Vincia John
Father: Ashton Langford
Grandfather: Asinold John
Gret Grand Father: Gillis Thomas
6 Sisters: Shaika, Nyoka, Zadia, Zyner, Zaheer, khashawa
5 Brothers: Kerwin, Shane, Ashton Jr. Sawarn, Khazani
Aunties: Marilyn, Angela, Dezra, Deborah, Sheba, Nadette, Karen, Sheena and Pearl and other name to numerous to mention
Uncles: Daniel, Dev, Grimson(Awa), Wilfred, Ronnie, Melvin, Don, Leroy , Rick, Kendel and Jeffrey
God Father: Ian Bedneau &Peterson Bardouille
God Mother: Sylvia Maria Valveido
Cousins: Nyome, Lavern, Leah, Derwin, Conneal, Kernel, Daniel and others names too numerous to mention
6 Nieces: Niyan, Akima, Kaylie, Kyli, Kyla, D’Sheala
3 Nephews: Kacey, Yohan, Shae
2 Sisters in Law: Delize, Stacey Graham
Brothers in Law: Garry, Danny
Grand Aunts: Miss Tam, Miss Thomas, Sheryl
Grand Uncles: Charlo, Eson, Elgart, Stephen
Close Friends: The Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore and family, Katy, Bianca, Vince, Goodwill Secondary School Class of 2012, past Classmates at the Youth Division, Slyvie, Mark, Mawion, Gi-Emile in Martinique, Other Relatives including the Williams, Henry, Johnson, John Langford, Fevrier, Joseph, John-Hope, George, Esprit, Ettienne and Isidore Families and many others names too numerous to mentioned.
The body of the late Ashma Langford will be laid to rest on Thursday the 28th of February, 2019 at the St. Martin De Porres Roman Catholic Church, Canefield at 2:00pm and will be followed by a private burial at Hartford Estate in Mahaut.
