DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT: Benedict Asinol John

It is with profound sadness we announce the death of Mr. Benedict Asinol John, also known as Lox, age 85 of Mahaut.

He will be remembered by: 5 Sons: Wilfred in the UK, Ronnie in France, Daniel (Kaka), Devunister (“Dev or Tiglo”), Grimson (Awa) John in Dominica 4 Daughters: Marilyn Akhurts in the United States, Dezra in the UK and Angela and Vincia John in Dominica Father in Law: Gillis Thomas 1 Adopted Daughter :Tonde James 1 Brother: Alvin John.

36 Grand Children including: Derwin, Conneal, Shane, Shieka, Nyoka, Leah, Jerrel, TJ, Zyner, Nyome, Dervel, Damien, Zadia, Kerwin, Lavern, Nicole, Graceson, Ruthfen, Joshua, Kasia, Kenisha, Kenneth Jr., Iverson, Mariska, Kerwin, Zaheer, Lizzy, Tommy, Sheila, Devline, Nicole, Daniel, Kernnel D’Jamina and Fabien 37 Great Grand Children including: Neriah, Delannio, Delanni, Niyan, Shae, D’Shaela, Yohan, Assher, Riley, Logan. Jahmiel, Kacey, Kayla, Kalanni, Akima, Zion, Derwan, Misiah, Isabella and Alliana 4 Daughters in law: Doreen, Ruthenia, Donna, Ramona, Isabell 13 Nieces to include: Cornelia, Cleopatra, Andrina, Valda, Rosie, Euril and Veronica others names to numerous to mention.

8 Nephews to include: Yan, Mayor, Jim, Gerald, Cyrus, Fitzroy, Sullivan and Pallet Numerous Grand and Great Grand Nieces and Nephews to include: Kondwani, Pinky, Charlotte and Lincoln Sisters in Law: Eutilia, Augustina and Sheryl Brothers in Law: Kenneth, Charles, Elgat, and Stephen Other Cousins & Relatives including The George, Henry, Reynolds, His Excellency Eluid Williams, Edmund, Joseph, Thomas, Ettienne, Cuffy, Harry, Anthony and the John Families in Salisbury, Layou, St. Joseph, La Plaine and Rivere Cyrquie.

Close Friends: Marion, Gi- Emile, Mark, Sylvie and other friends in Martinique, names to numerous to mention, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore and family, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Nicholas Waldron, Opheila and family, The Fevriers Family, The Maynard Family, Eursuline, Tracey in St Marteen, Anette and Family, Ma Red, the Sampson Family, Nestie, Fanso pass co workers of the Dominica Public Works, The Isidore Family in Mahaut and St. Joseph, Brian Allyene and Family, His Excellency Charles Saverin and Family and Johnson Boston and family pass members of the Dominica Freedom Party.

Funeral Arrangements:

The body of the late Benedict Asinol John will be laid to rest on Friday the 10th of May, 2019 at the St. Martin De Porres Roman Catholic Church, Canefield at 2:00pm and will be followed by a private burial at Hartford Estate in Mahaut.