We announce the death of:   Mathias  Edmond better known as Mattai

 

Age:   72  of st. Joseph but resided in layou

 

He  died on:   Saturday 16 march 2019

 

He  will be remembered by his

Wife: Marilyn (Evangeline) Edmond

 

Children:  Maria, Curvin, Noah, William, Webster, Joanie, Natasha, Lester, Ezra and Joanna Edmond

 

Grand children:   26

 

Greatgrand children:  3

 

Brothers:  Miller, Galay, Moses, Solomon, Ramsey, David and Enoch

 

Sisters: Maridelle, Myrtle, Augustina, Epher  and his beloved Honey

mother in law: Cyrine Eugene

 

Father in law: Abraham Paul

 

Son  in law: one

 

Daughter in law: one

 

26 nieces and 28 nephews

uncle: John King

Aunts: Jemima, Hannah, Sarah and Ruth

Close friends  Jose Jochim:

 

Many other relatives including the King, Edmond, and Henry families

 

Funeral arrangements

The body of the late  Mathias Edmond will be viewed at  1:30 p.m. On tuesday     26th march  at the St. Joseph Seventh Day Adventist Church

The funeral service takes place at 2pm  and followed by  internment at the Layou cemetery