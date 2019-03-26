DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT: Mathias EdmondDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 at 10:28 AM
We announce the death of: Mathias Edmond better known as Mattai
Age: 72 of st. Joseph but resided in layou
He died on: Saturday 16 march 2019
He will be remembered by his
Wife: Marilyn (Evangeline) Edmond
Children: Maria, Curvin, Noah, William, Webster, Joanie, Natasha, Lester, Ezra and Joanna Edmond
Grand children: 26
Greatgrand children: 3
Brothers: Miller, Galay, Moses, Solomon, Ramsey, David and Enoch
Sisters: Maridelle, Myrtle, Augustina, Epher and his beloved Honey
mother in law: Cyrine Eugene
Father in law: Abraham Paul
Son in law: one
Daughter in law: one
26 nieces and 28 nephews
uncle: John King
Aunts: Jemima, Hannah, Sarah and Ruth
Close friends Jose Jochim:
Many other relatives including the King, Edmond, and Henry families
Funeral arrangements
The body of the late Mathias Edmond will be viewed at 1:30 p.m. On tuesday 26th march at the St. Joseph Seventh Day Adventist Church
The funeral service takes place at 2pm and followed by internment at the Layou cemetery
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.