We announce the death of: Mathias Edmond better known as Mattai

Age: 72 of st. Joseph but resided in layou

He died on: Saturday 16 march 2019

He will be remembered by his

Wife: Marilyn (Evangeline) Edmond

Children: Maria, Curvin, Noah, William, Webster, Joanie, Natasha, Lester, Ezra and Joanna Edmond

Grand children: 26

Greatgrand children: 3

Brothers: Miller, Galay, Moses, Solomon, Ramsey, David and Enoch

Sisters: Maridelle, Myrtle, Augustina, Epher and his beloved Honey

mother in law: Cyrine Eugene

Father in law: Abraham Paul

Son in law: one

Daughter in law: one

26 nieces and 28 nephews

uncle: John King

Aunts: Jemima, Hannah, Sarah and Ruth

Close friends Jose Jochim:

Many other relatives including the King, Edmond, and Henry families

Funeral arrangements

The body of the late Mathias Edmond will be viewed at 1:30 p.m. On tuesday 26th march at the St. Joseph Seventh Day Adventist Church

The funeral service takes place at 2pm and followed by internment at the Layou cemetery