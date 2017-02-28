There is a fake article being circulated on social media that is implicating me in a supposed drug related crime Metro-UK.org

Please note, that I have never been and was not involved in any illegal activity or have ever been to the UK.

By the grace of God, I am safe in Dominica, enjoying the Carnival season with my family and friends.

Please refrain from sharing this post and be on your guard against any individual seeking to give it credibility.

Although I passed on the title of Ms Dominica last Friday, I am still the reigning Ms Jaycees International. Articles like these, although blatantly false, still reflect poorly on my name and good reputation.

I really am calling on the individual(s) trying to smear my name to retract this article and remove it from circulation. I also encourage the sharing of the information!

Thanks

Tasia Floissac