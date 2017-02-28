Disclaimer and Statement from Tasia Floissac, Miss Dominica 2016Dominica News Online - Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 at 12:54 PM
There is a fake article being circulated on social media that is implicating me in a supposed drug related crime Metro-UK.org
Please note, that I have never been and was not involved in any illegal activity or have ever been to the UK.
By the grace of God, I am safe in Dominica, enjoying the Carnival season with my family and friends.
Please refrain from sharing this post and be on your guard against any individual seeking to give it credibility.
Although I passed on the title of Ms Dominica last Friday, I am still the reigning Ms Jaycees International. Articles like these, although blatantly false, still reflect poorly on my name and good reputation.
I really am calling on the individual(s) trying to smear my name to retract this article and remove it from circulation. I also encourage the sharing of the information!
Thanks
Tasia Floissac
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.