ANNOUNCEMENT: Acquisition of roadside properties for roadworks

The following owners of properties located on the roadside, from Bois Diable to Hatton Garden, are reminded of the ongoing negotiations for the acquisition of small portions of their properties for Road Works under the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP).

The Property Valuation Unit of the Ministry of Housing and Lands began consultations with affected property owners in November 2018. Previous announcements were publicized to inform landowners of consultations which were held in the communities as well as the option to visit the Property Valuation Unit or the DVRP Project Coordination Unit (PCU).

The PCU is therefore requesting that persons who have not concluded negotiations to kindly contact either the Property Valuation Unit on 266-3729 or the PCU on 266-3139/266-3133 as soon as possible, and before April 30, 2019 to complete the process. The following lists all the affected properties, including those who have already completed their negotiations and signed the Land Acquisition Agreement.

Download (PDF, 211KB)

Download (PDF, 194KB)