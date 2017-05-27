The Association of Music Professionals (AMP) is making an open call to all songwriters in Dominica to submit songs for consideration for an upcoming recording project which is the first phase of a market opening exercise designed to promote Dominica’s music in the French West Indies, Europe, Africa, the Indian Ocean and the USA. The submitted songs should be prepared to the best technical level possible although a simple clear vocal with a single harmonic instrument accompaniment (guitar or piano) is also acceptable.

Songwriters should note that the styles of music that will be considered for this project are Bouyon and cadence – old school, modern or avant-garde.

Songs will only be considered for the project from songwriters who are members of a collective management organization such as ECCO, PRS, SACEM etc or who are actively taking steps to become members of such an organization.

Songs can be submitted on CD or Flash drives in a sealed envelope at Dexia’s office on Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard for the attention of Craig Stedman. These physical media should have the name(s) of the writers clearly marked; the title of the song and the genre. Additionally, the songs should be placed in an envelope marked “Song Submission for AMP Project” with the name(s) of the writers on the envelope. The lyrics of the song should be included in the envelope, preferably typed and they can be in any language.

Songs can also be submitted in mp3 format by email to:

[email protected]

The same information as required for submissions on physical media will be required for electronic submissions.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CUT OFF DATE FOR RECEIPT OF SONG SUBMISSIONS IS FRIDAY 26TH MAY.