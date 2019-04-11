ANNOUNCEMENT: Antrim excavation works, motorists/pedestrians advised caution

DOWASCO informs residents of Antrim and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works for installation of new supply pipeline at Antrim (close to DOWASCO’s Treatment Plant) from Friday April 12, 2019 to Sunday April 14, 2019 between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.