ANNOUNCEMENT: Antrim road closedMinistry of Public Works, Energy & Ports - Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at 3:58 PM
Please be informed that the Antrim Road will be closed from 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 12th to 5 p.m. on Friday May 19th to facilitate road works in that area. The general public is advised to use the Warner Sultan Road.
11 Comments
looking at the area for a number of years noticed that there is alot of water under the area an di would recommend that the area be dug up deep and a filter system like a basket system placed below in order for water to continue going through and then the road placed upon that, with the volume of water and the absence of the filtering the dirt is soaked up and get heavy then move as there is no where else to go..
if nothing is done quickly the collection of the water below the road that has created a dam is going to cause a real land slide and will pull the above soaked ground with it.. nice to know that something is going to be done but it needs to be done correctly..
both roads are equally dangerous… the layout valley road rehabilitation should also be speeded up
Roads in Dominica is at it’s worst ever. Another reason why this lazy Government must go.
Lol. Do you drive the Antrim road daily ? I think if you did then you wouldn’t make a suggestion to pass all the way through Warner or Despor every single day.
I am happy that something is being done on this piece of road. It needs immediate attention.
It is interesting to see what is going to be done, as I believe a week is not sufficient time to do the work that is required.
Thank goodness something is being done
Why not put an over pass bridge.
No over pass bridge. The government should rehabilitate or developed the warner and Despot roads to lessen the burden on the Antrim road.
Absolutely!!. Many people don’t even know there is a quick 20 min bypass from Mahaut through Despor and onto Sylvannia into the central Region..Since the UWP cut that Road and DLP took over, this has been abandoned..all the farmers and families living on the inside there have been waiting for almost 20 years.
Perhaps this route should explored as a permanent fix for the Antrim problem.