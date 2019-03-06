The management and membership of the First Serenade Band wishes to sincerely apologise to the Management of Klubirds and all Registered Members for not being able to fulfill our obligation.

This is due to the fact that the sound company which was hired to provide sounds clearly didn’t live up to the expectations of what was requested.

The band was actually in place awaiting the system from 10:00 and we didn’t receive the system until after 3:00 pm. Apon arriving on the carnival route ,this was further compounded by an amplifier in a rack burning.

We did our best to get the system operational. After this both system at the back and front of the system was down.

We take this opportunity to apologise and to say special thanks to Klubirds, Dragon Windows and the many fans who came from near and far to take part in our activity. God bless you all .