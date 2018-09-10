ANNOUNCEMENT: Archipelago Trading urges vigilance ahead of threatening weather sytemArchipelago Trading - Monday, September 10th, 2018 at 3:56 PM
Archipelago Trading Ltd encourages everyone to be vigilant, to be prepared, and to remain safe in the wake of this looming weather system.
We also would to urge everyone to stay attuned to official weather advisories, preparedness guidelines from officials, and exercise ALL necessary precautionary measures to ensure your safety and that of your loved ones.
We are thinking of you and wish everyone safety in the days ahead.
