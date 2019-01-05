ANNOUNCEMENT: Basic and Advanced Certification Course in First AidDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at 1:58 PM
A one-day certification course in basic and advanced first aid is being offered by Joanne Durand. Joanne Durand is a holder of a current Instructor’s Certificate in First Aid and over 15 years of experience in Basic and Advanced First Aid, Lay Responder, Basic Life Support, Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and Infant, Child and Adult CPR.
Courses Schedule
Basic First Aid– Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 5:00 pm
Advanced First Aid– Saturday, March 8th, 2019 8:30 am
Private classes– upon request.
Contact Information
1-767-276 7180 / monelle.joanne@gmail.com
Call or email to book your seat today.
