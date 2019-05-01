ANNOUNCEMENT: BNTF Pre-qualification notice for tendering

PRE-QUALIFICATION NOTICE

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) towards the cost of financing the Basic Needs Trust Fund Ninth (BNTF 9) Project.

Interested Contractors are asked to prequalify in order to tender for the following works under the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF 9) Programme:

Morne Prosper Primary School Security and Sports Facility Upgrade – (Morne Prosper) Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) Development Centre – (Goodwill) Castle Bruce Secondary School (CBSS) Production Facility Dominica Community High School (DCHS) Extention – (Savanne Park) Morne Prosper Water Supply – (Morne Prosper) Woodfordhill Playing Field -(Woodfordhill) Grand Fond Storm Drains – (Grand Fond)

The prescribed pre-qualification form is available at the BNTF office, located at 21 Kennedy Avenue, Roseau.

THE COMPLETED FORM MUST BE RETURNED TO THE BNTF OFFICE NO LATER THAN 3:00 PM ON FRIDAY 31st MAY 2019.

ONLY PRE-QUALIFIED CONTRACTORS WILL BE INVITED TO TENDER.