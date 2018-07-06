GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

BASIC NEEDS TRUST FUND SEVENTH PROJECT

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

PROJECT COORDINATOR – Non-Government Organization (NGO) Capacity Building towards Coordinated Policy Advocacy and Constructive Engagement with the State on Gender Equality and Sustainable Development Services

PROJECT COORDINATOR

BACKGROUND

The Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) is a grant-funded Programme of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) which started over 30 years ago and is now in its Ninth phase. The BNTF Seventh and Eighth (BNTF 7 and phases come to an end on December 31, 2017. The BNTF Programme is one of the Bank’s key instruments for addressing poverty reduction by providing access to basic infrastructure and services in rural and urban communities. The Programme is designed to assist poor and vulnerable communities to improve their access to basic public services through the provision of social and economic infrastructure and the development of skills to enhance employability, community management and engagement. At the national level, BNTF 7 and 8 Country Project grants comprise funding for portfolios of sub-projects in three sectors namely education and human resource development, water and sanitation, and basic community access and drainage; and for administration and implementation, institutional development and monitoring and evaluation.

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has a BNTF Implementing Agency (IA), which falls under the Bureau of Gender Affairs for the execution of project grants. Sub-projects are generally implemented under tripartite agreements between the beneficiary community, the responsible public agency or civil society entity and IA. Portfolios of sub-projects are approved by a BNTF Oversight Entity (OE) and the IA manages sub-project implementation and the day-to-day activities of the each Project. The core staff include a Project Manager (PM)/Coordinator, an Administrative/Accounting Officer, and a Community Liaison Officers (CLO).

The Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs through the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA) aim to strengthen its capacity to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment, in line with the National Gender Policy and Action Plan. Due to the increased emphasis on gender at all levels; the Bureau of Gender Affairs intends to revise the gender strategy in full alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals and to build in climate resilient policy measures. The Government recognizes the crucial role that NGOs and civil society organizations play. Over the past few years, these organizations have become vital ingredients for amplifying social reforms, including women’s empowerment and advancement. There is therefore need to strengthen the capacity of local NGOs to amplify their impact in key areas of collaboration such as mainstreaming gender in organizational planning and budgeting, combating the causes of gender-based violence and ensuring equitable distribution of the fruits of national development. This project seeks to enhance institutional agency and organizational capacity for; execute, monitor and evaluate programs/projects; and monitor national and international policies on gender equality and equity and to ensure that the National Gender Policy and Action Plan is fully aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

OBJECTIVES

The purpose of this consultancy is to coordinate the implementation of this project in collaboration with the Bureau of Gender Affairs and BNTF 9 and to achieve the following objectives:

foster solidarity and re-think partnerships between civil society organizations and the BGA through progressive and strategic collaboration, and promotion of greater transparency and accountability in order to address gender issues and concerns

increase visibility of support services for survivors of Gender Based Violence

Strengthen support services for survivors of Gender Based Violence

deepen multi-stakeholder modes of engagement in sustainable development processes through meaningful capacity building in the areas of human rights, gender analysis, gender planning, gender mainstreaming, and gendered participatory budgeting

Revision of the National Gender Policy and Action Plan

Disseminate and improve understanding of the National Gender Policy and Action Plan; and the Gender Mainstreaming Manual; and develop further the Strategic Plan against Gender-Based Violence for effective policy implementation

share lessons learned from engaging institutions at civil society and national levels to assess what is and what is not working, and to revitalize public engagement and civil society support for progressive policy as part of SDGs implementation.

SCOPE OF WORK

The following activities are required in the execution of duties under this consultancy:

Development and promotion of an online based gender-based violence referral system Enhancing the National Domestic Violence Hotline Organize and execute civil society capacity building training sessions Organize and execute gender and development training for key public-sector stakeholders such as policy makers, members of the judiciary, national gender focal points and others. Engage and manage a team, if needed, to fulfill contract including researchers, web designers, data entry clerks and communications personnel Conduct qualitative research to capture the public sentiments and perceptions on gender in Dominica so as to enrich the information databases that gender entities have access to when planning. Evaluation and monitoring of activities to ensure maximum impact in collaboration with the Bureau of Gender Affairs and BNTF 9.

DURATION

The consultancy shall be executed over 6 months. The Bureau of Gender Affairs will lend office facilities to the consultant as necessary, however the Project Coordinator will determine his/her own administrative schedule and methods, as long as it falls within stipulated timelines.

DELIVERABLES AND REPORTING REQUIREMENTS

The Consultant will report to the Project Manager at the IA. He/she will be responsible for the submission of the following within the agreed timeframes to the Bureau of Gender Affairs and BNTF 9:

A comprehensive Work Plan within two (2) weeks of commencement of the assignment outlining approach for achieving project objectives. Gender-based violence referral pathway online platform templates. 4 interim reports in total on monthly basis (excluding those that the mid and end project reports are due) giving a snapshot of project progress and challenges Full narrative and financial reports 3 months after the commencement of the project and end of project report containing narrative, financial and communication details. Stakeholder feedback from various trainings included in end of term report. Revised Updated National Gender Policy and Action Plan 2018-2028 Increased visibility of Domestic Violence Hotline (promotional material, improved functionality)

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The Consultant should possess the following minimum qualifications and experience: