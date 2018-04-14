GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

BASIC NEEDS TRUST FUND NINTH PROJECT

CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR ARCHITECTURAL AND/OR ENGINEERING SERVICES

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) towards the cost of financing the Basic Needs Trust Fund Ninth (BNTF 9) Project and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under a contract for which this invitation is issued. Payments by CDB will be made only at the request of the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject in all respects to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement. The Financing Agreement prohibits withdrawal from the financing account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica shall derive any rights from the Financing Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Financing.

The BNTF Agency (IA) now wishes to procure the services of consulting firms to assist with the design and supervision of BNTF 9 infrastructure sub-projects.

The objective of the consultancy is to provide technical support to the IA during the implementation of the BNTF 9 Country Project. Consulting firms will be required to review existing designs and estimates (where available); advise on scope and adequacy of sub-project interventions and provide revised preliminary designs and summary estimates, and detailed designs and Bills of Quantities. The work must consider thematic areas such as gender and environmental assessment and seek to integrate disaster mitigation measures into infrastructure sub-projects. Firms will also be required to provide technical inspection of construction works. The duration of the assignment is expected to be for a period of six to twelve months.

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica now invites interested eligible consulting firms to submit Expressions of Interest for the provision of these consultancy services. Consulting firms shall be eligible to participate if:

in the case of a body corporate, it is legally incorporated or otherwise organised in an eligible country, has its principal place of business in an eligible country and is more than 50 per cent beneficially owned by citizen(s) and/or bona fide resident(s) of eligible country(ies) or by a body(ies) corporate meeting these requirements;

in the case of unincorporated firms, the persons are citizens or bona fide residents of an eligible country; and

in all cases, the consultant has no arrangement and undertakes not to make any arrangements, whereby any substantial part of the net profits or other tangible benefits of the contract will accrue or be paid to a person not a citizen or bona fide resident of an eligible country.

Eligible countries are member countries of CDB

In the assessment of submissions, consideration will be given to qualification, technical competence and experience (local and regional experience on similar assignments), financial capability and existing commitments. All information must be submitted in English. Further information may be obtained from the first address below between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday.

One original and four hard copies of the Expression of Interest must be received at the first address below not later than 3:00 p.m. on June 15, 2018 and an electronic copy must be sent simultaneously to CDB at the second e-mail address below. The sealed envelope containing each submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be clearly marked “Expression of Interest – Consulting Services for the Basic Needs Trust Fund Ninth Project – Commonwealth of Dominica”.

Following the assessment of submissions, a short list of not less than three and not more than six applicants will be provided with full terms of reference and invited to submit technical and financial proposals to undertake the assignment. The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica reserves the right to accept or reject late applications or to cancel the present invitation partially or in its entirety. It will not be bound to assign any reason for not short-listing any applicant and will not defray any costs incurred by any applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interest.