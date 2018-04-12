Bouyon Inc, organizer of the Bouyon Festival, is expressing satisfaction with its panel discussion held on Tuesday, April 10 to analyze the state of the Bouyon Music genre.

Bouyon Inc thanks the panelists- Speaker of the House of Assembly, Alix Boyd Knights, Bouyon Pioneer Cornell Phillip, Attorney-at-law Duncan Stowe and Manager of the Triple Kay Band Jeoffrey Joseph- for their informative discourse on the topic, as well as Moderator, Tim Durand for facilitating the discussion.

Bouyon Inc. also thanks the Dominica Broadcasting Station (DBS) and Vibes Radio for carrying the event live and is grateful for the support which allowed many listening at home to feel part of the activity. Bouyon Inc. intends to foster a lasting, mutually beneficial relationship with all media as the promotion of Bouyon music continues.

The event’s success was due in large part to the individuals who attended the session at the UWI Open Campus. Bouyon Inc. thanks everyone for attending and participating and pledge to organize similar activities that provide a forum for the public to engage on the growth of the Bouyon Industry.

Gratitude is also extended to Miss. Kimone Joseph and the staff of the UWI Open Campus and to all who contributed to the organization of the event.

Bouyon Inc will host its second panel discussion on July 3, 2018 ahead of the Bouyon Festival carded for July 6-8.