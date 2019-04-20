ANNOUNCEMENT: Bush fire in Salisbury affects Digicel service

Digicel informs its valued customers in West Coast communities between Layou and Colihaut that you will be experiencing interruptions in mobile services today.
This is due to the impact of a bush fire currently affecting the Salisbury area.
Our technicians are working with fire officials to ensure works towards restoration can begin as soon as the all clear is given.
Digicel thanks customers in the communities affected for their patience.
