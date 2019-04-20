ANNOUNCEMENT: Bush fire in Salisbury affects Digicel service

Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 12:03 PM
Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin
Bush fire in Salisbury area

Digicel informs its valued customers in West Coast communities between Layou and Colihaut that you will be experiencing interruptions in mobile services today.

This is due to the impact of a bush fire currently affecting the Salisbury area.

Our technicians are working with fire officials to ensure works towards restoration can begin as soon as the all clear is given.

Digicel thanks customers in the communities affected for their patience.

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.