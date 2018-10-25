ANNOUNCEMENT: Caritas cancels official closing ceremonyDominica News Online - Thursday, September 27th, 2018 at 12:01 AM
Due to the Tropical Storm Warning currently imposed on Dominica, Caritas Antilles has regretfully cancelled its Official Closing Ceremony which was carded for Thursday September 27 at the Grand Bay Primary School.
Caritas Antilles encourages citizens to make all necessary preparations to protect life and property.
Caritas Antilles takes this opportunity to thank all beneficiaries and stakeholders for their support during our project period.
May God Bless You All.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.