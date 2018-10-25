Due to the Tropical Storm Warning currently imposed on Dominica, Caritas Antilles has regretfully cancelled its Official Closing Ceremony which was carded for Thursday September 27 at the Grand Bay Primary School.

Caritas Antilles encourages citizens to make all necessary preparations to protect life and property.

Caritas Antilles takes this opportunity to thank all beneficiaries and stakeholders for their support during our project period.

May God Bless You All.