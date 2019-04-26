ANNOUNCEMENT: Do the right thing. Get vaccinated!

Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 10:47 AM
Download (PDF, 147KB)

2 Comments

  1. Steve Foerster
    April 26, 2019

    We largely eliminated many serious infections that used to cripple, disfigure, or kill both kids and adults and it was thanks to mass immunisation. While a lot of unwary people seem to be falling for anti-science conspiracy theories these days, the bottom line is that the development of vaccinations is one of the best things that ever happened to the human race.

  2. Karl Orndem
    April 26, 2019

    Testing grounds for new “medication”. They love using Africa and the Caribbean And central and south America as guinea pigs. I dont want your vaccine.

