The Ministry of Health and Social Services wishes to advise all who have received referrals from their health districts for health care services on board the Chinese Navy Hospital Ship “Peace Ark’ that they should report at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth as follows:

Saturday 13th October 2018: Marigot, Portsmouth and La Plaine Health Districts

Sunday October 14th 2018: Castle Bruce, Roseau, St Joseph, and Grand Bay Health Districts.

The Ministry advises all clients coming to access the ship to wear flat comfortable shoes. NO HEELS.

Walk with water and a snack in case of an extended stay.

Also persons needing assistance are asked to have a relative accompany them.

Services begin from 8 am on both days

Please be guided accordingly.