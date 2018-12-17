East Coast Roads Lot 2 Unknown Property Owners

The Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) is in the process of contacting landowners along the East Coast Roads from Bois Diable to Castle Bruce, in order to inform them of the impacts on their properties as a result of the Eastern Island Road Works Project under the DVRP, scheduled to commence in the year 2019. Various attempts have been made to contact the following landowners with no response.

Therefore, this notice serves as an additional attempt to communicate with you. Please contact the Project Coordination Unit on telephone No. 266-3139 / 266-3133 or e-mail ppcrdvrp@dominica.gov.dm as soon as possible.