Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

East Coast Roads Lot 2 Unknown Property Owners

The Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) is in the process of contacting landowners along the East Coast Roads from Bois Diable to Castle Bruce, in order to inform them of the impacts on their properties as a result of the Eastern Island Road Works Project under the DVRP, scheduled to commence in the year 2019.  Various attempts have been made to contact the following landowners with no response.

 

Therefore, this notice serves as an additional attempt to communicate with you. Please contact the Project Coordination Unit on telephone No. 266-3139 / 266-3133 or e-mail ppcrdvrp@dominica.gov.dm as soon as possible.

 

 

NO.

  

NAME OF LANDOWNER

 LOT NO.  

 LOCATION
1 Eugene Mitchel 6 Fond Melle
2 Donna Delandro 7 Fond Melle
3 Michael Carrington 9 Fond Melle
4 Tamara Holmes 12 Fond Melle
5 Estate Rob Sommers – Caribbean Clear Beverages 11 Fond Melle
6 Marcus Drew 18 Fond Melle
7 Josephine Prosper 31 Fond Melle
8 Avid Lancquedoc 54 Fond Melle
9 Steddy JnoFinn 55 Bajo Gutter
10 Riversong Ecolodge and Wellness Center 60 Bois Diable