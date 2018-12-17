ANNOUNCEMENT: Disaster Vulnerability Reduction ProjectDominica News Online - Monday, December 17th, 2018 at 10:24 AM
East Coast Roads Lot 2 Unknown Property Owners
The Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) is in the process of contacting landowners along the East Coast Roads from Bois Diable to Castle Bruce, in order to inform them of the impacts on their properties as a result of the Eastern Island Road Works Project under the DVRP, scheduled to commence in the year 2019. Various attempts have been made to contact the following landowners with no response.
Therefore, this notice serves as an additional attempt to communicate with you. Please contact the Project Coordination Unit on telephone No. 266-3139 / 266-3133 or e-mail ppcrdvrp@dominica.gov.dm as soon as possible.
|
NO.
|
NAME OF LANDOWNER
|LOT NO.
|
LOCATION
|1
|Eugene Mitchel
|6
|Fond Melle
|2
|Donna Delandro
|7
|Fond Melle
|3
|Michael Carrington
|9
|Fond Melle
|4
|Tamara Holmes
|12
|Fond Melle
|5
|Estate Rob Sommers – Caribbean Clear Beverages
|11
|Fond Melle
|6
|Marcus Drew
|18
|Fond Melle
|7
|Josephine Prosper
|31
|Fond Melle
|8
|Avid Lancquedoc
|54
|Fond Melle
|9
|Steddy JnoFinn
|55
|Bajo Gutter
|10
|Riversong Ecolodge and Wellness Center
|60
|Bois Diable
