DOWASCO wishes to inform all Domestic and Commercial customers that we will be carrying out disconnection of accounts in arrears.

Customers in arrears of 30 days and over are liable to be disconnected. You are therefore advised to ensure that all outstanding balances are paid, to avoid the inconvenience of a disconnection.

Customers, whose accounts are disconnected, will be required to pay their outstanding balance in full plus a reconnection fee, before service is restored.

DOWASCO reminds customers that they can now visit our website at www.dowasco.dm to view their bills online.