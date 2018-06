THE DOMINICA GEOTHERMAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED INFORMS THE PUBLIC, AND PARTICULARLY RESIDENTS OF THE COMMUNITIES OF LAUDAT, TRAFALGAR AND WOTTEN WAVEN OF MEETINGS TO BE HELD AS FOLLOWS:

TUESDAY 3RD JULY 2018 – LAUDAT PRIMARY SCHOOL 6: 00 PM

WEDNESDAY 4TH JULY 2018- TRAFLAGAR PRIMARY SCHOOL 6: 00 PM

THURSDAY 5TH JULY 2018- WOTTEN WAVEN RESOURCE CENTRE 6: 00 PM

THE NON-TECHNICAL SUMMARY OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL & SOCIAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (ESIA) WILL BE DISCUSSED. THE DOCUMENT IS AVAILABLE AT: WWW.GEODOMINICA.DM; WWW.DOMINICA.GOV.DM;

LIMITED PRINTED COPIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WITHOUT ACCESS TO THE INTERNET AT THE DGDC OFFICE AT 18 KENNEDY AVENUE, WOTTEN WAVEN RESOURCE CENTRE, TRAFALGAR HEALTH CENTRE & LAUDAT HEALTH CENTRE.

THE DOMINICA GEOTHERMAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. ENCOURAGES ALL INTERESTED PARTIES TO ATTEND.

PLEASE BE GUIDED ACCORDINGLY.