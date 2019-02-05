Dominican Ali Alfred of Eggleston is in urgent need of funding to undergo an expensive operation to save his life.

Ali was originally diagnosed with severe hypertension in 2000 when he was only 20 years old. Later his kidneys began to fail which was attributed to his high blood pressure.

In 2013, while on a visit to a church conference in Barbados, it seemed God saw it fit to have Ali seek a second opinion from a nephrologist, a kidney specialist not available in Dominica. Ali was diagnosed with Conns Disease a rare disease found in only 1% of people with hypertension.

Ali is in need of a kidney transplant. By God’s grace a donor has been found and it now seems that the only way to improve his condition is to undergo a 75,000 USD operation in Trinidad.

This is where the public is being asked to help save Ali’s life.

Please help Ali on this life-saving quest that can no longer continue with the support of only his friends and family – Ali is the sole provider of a family of six.

Please donate via the gofundme link provided below. Even the smallest donation will help save Ali’s life.

Click here to save Ali Alfred