ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for loss of service Salisbury

DOWASCO apologizes to customers of Salisbury Community for the unscheduled intermittent water shortages and low water pressure in the area. This is due to the low water level at the intake. As a result, the water supply will be closed from 7:00pm to 6:00am daily. DOWASCO will also be trucking water daily to our main storage tank to assist with the high demand for water during the day.

DOWASCO would like to assure these customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused by the interruptions in the supply and thanks customers and the general public for their cooperation and understanding during the process of restoring the supply.