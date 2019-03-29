ANNOUNCEMENT

Residents within Water Area 1 (From Castle Comfort to Mero) are informed that DOWASCO is experiencing low water pressure or in some cases an unscheduled water interruption due to technical difficulties along the system.

Some of the most affected areas include Upper Glasgow, Castle Comfort, Kingshill, Morne Bruce, Upper Wall House, and Belvue Rawle.

DOWASCO also apologises to customers of Dublanc and Bioche for the unscheduled interruption in their supply on Thursday 14th March 2019. The interruption in supply was due to a damaged supply line along the West Coast.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused by the interruptions in the supply and thanks its customers and the general public for the cooperation and understanding during the process of restoring the supply.