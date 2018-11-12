DOWASCO apologizes to customers in Wesley, Woodfordhill, Marigot, Paix Bouche, Borne, Dos D’ane, Thibaud, Vieille Case, Bense, Anse De Mai, Anse Sol Dat, Calibishie, North End, Pagua, Concord, Bataca, San Sauveur, Petite Soufriere, Morpo, Tranto, Dis Pax and Good Hope for the unscheduled interruption to their water supply which was due to heavy rain over the weekend.

DOWASCO would like to assure these customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused by the interruptions in the supply and thanks its customers and the general public for the cooperation and understanding during the process of restoring the supply.