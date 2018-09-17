DOWASCO apologizes to its customers within Water Area One Communities from (Mero to Castle Comfort) for the extended water interruptions over the last few days. This has been due to technical difficulties being experienced following the passage of Tropical Storm Isaac.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences that may have been caused and reassures Customers that all efforts are being made to fully restore the supply to customers at the soonest possible time and thank customers for their understanding.