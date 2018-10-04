DOWASCO informs customers of Antrim and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works on a section of the public road in Antrim from Thursday October 11th to Wednesday October 17th 2018 between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.