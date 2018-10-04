ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works at AntrimDOWASCO - Friday, October 12th, 2018 at 11:51 AM
DOWASCO informs customers of Antrim and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works on a section of the public road in Antrim from Thursday October 11th to Wednesday October 17th 2018 between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.