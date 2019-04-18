ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works on King George V Street

DOWASCO informs residents of King George V. Street and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works for sewer pipeline replacement on King George V. Street (in the vicinity of Lotto and Julian’s Jewelry) on Sunday April 21, 2019 between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.