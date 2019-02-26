ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO invitation to community discussion in Castle Bruce, 28th FebruaryDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at 3:19 PM
DOWASCO invites residents of Castle Bruce and environment to a community dialogue on Thursday 28th February from 5:00pm at the Castle Bruce Primary School.
DOWASCO officials will be in attendance to discuss matters related to the water supply to the community.
Residents are encouraged to make a special effort to attend and to be on time.
