DOWASCO informs customers from Marigot, Wesley, Woodfordhill, Pointe Baptiste, Dubique and Jno-Baptiste Ridge in Calibishie that they may experience water interruption or low water pressure from Monday November 26th to Friday November 30th 2018 between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm.

This is due to construction works under the new water supply project for Wesley, Woodfordhill and Marigot being funded by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Basic Needs Trust Funds.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.