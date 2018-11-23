ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco service disruption and low pressure noticeDOWASCO - Friday, November 23rd, 2018 at 1:56 PM
DOWASCO informs customers from Marigot, Wesley, Woodfordhill, Pointe Baptiste, Dubique and Jno-Baptiste Ridge in Calibishie that they may experience water interruption or low water pressure from Monday November 26th to Friday November 30th 2018 between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm.
This is due to construction works under the new water supply project for Wesley, Woodfordhill and Marigot being funded by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Basic Needs Trust Funds.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.