DOWASCO informs residents of Roseau, Bath Estate, Elmshall, Kingshill, Fortune, Newtown and Castle Comfort that their water supply will be interrupted on Saturday May 19, 2018 from 6:00pm until 6:00am on Monday May 21, 2018.

This is to facilitate the relocation of the main supply pipe line from alongside the EC Loblack Bridge as preparations continue towards the upcoming construction of a new bridge.

Residents are advised to keep water in storage for their domestic use during the stipulated times, however DOWASCO will place water trucks at various vantage points throughout the affected areas to facilitate the needs of the customers

DOWASCO apologizes to its customers for any inconvenience caused and thanks them for their understanding.