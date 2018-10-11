DOWASCO informs customers from Marigot, Wesley, Woodfordhill, Pointe Baptiste, Dubique and Jno-Baptiste Ridge in Calibishie that their water supply will be interrupted from Monday October 15th to Friday October 19th 2018 between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm.

This interruption is necessary to facilitate construction works under the new water supply project for Wesley, Woodfordhill and Marigot being funded by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Basic Needs Trust Funds.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.