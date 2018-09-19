The Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience and Urban Renewal wishes to advise the general public that it is embarking on a derelict removal drive within Roseau City Centre.

Derelict vehicle means:

Any abandoned or discarded motor vehicle: or

Any motor vehicle stored or kept in a public place; and which is in such a dilapidated condition that it cannot be safely used for the purpose of transportation

This activity will be conducted through the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation and other stakeholders. Derelict vehicle owners are asked to contact the Corporation at 449-8168 should they require further assistance.

Owners are encouraged to take all the necessary steps in ensuring that their derelict vehicles are removed. Failure to do so will result in legal action taken against you.