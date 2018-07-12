ANNOUNCEMENT: DSC conference on Hypertensive HealthDominica State College - Thursday, July 12th, 2018 at 6:27 PM
The Faculty of Health Sciences of the Dominica State College hosts a multidisciplinary health education conference under the theme “Hypertensive Health”.
Date: Thursday August 2, 2018 at PSU Hall. 8am to 3pm
Registration: $50.00 by Wednesday July 25 at office of General Nursing Council between 8:30 am and 12:00 noon
Topics:
Management of Hypertension
Hypertension Algorithms
Pharmaceutical Management
Herbs for Hypertension?
Effects on Sexual and Reproductive Health
Tension Blues
Effects of Post Disaster Stress
Improving compliance
Presenters:
Dr Agathine Scotland
Dr Adis King
Dr Griffin Benjamin
Dr Orrin Jolly
Dr Alisha Honoré
Mrs Rosie Felix
Mrs Mignon Rolle-Shillingford
Registration includes Conference Material, Certificate, Lunch. Participants will also get the opportunity to win an electronic Sphygmomanometer.
