The Faculty of Health Sciences of the Dominica State College hosts a multidisciplinary health education conference under the theme “Hypertensive Health”.

Date: Thursday August 2, 2018 at PSU Hall. 8am to 3pm

Registration: $50.00 by Wednesday July 25 at office of General Nursing Council between 8:30 am and 12:00 noon

Topics:

Management of Hypertension

Hypertension Algorithms

Pharmaceutical Management

Herbs for Hypertension?

Effects on Sexual and Reproductive Health

Tension Blues

Effects of Post Disaster Stress

Improving compliance

Presenters:

Dr Agathine Scotland

Dr Adis King

Dr Griffin Benjamin

Dr Orrin Jolly

Dr Alisha Honoré

Mrs Rosie Felix

Mrs Mignon Rolle-Shillingford

Registration includes Conference Material, Certificate, Lunch. Participants will also get the opportunity to win an electronic Sphygmomanometer.