The Dominica Youth Business Trust announces its Small Business Assistance Facility which will run from December 11-13 2018. In this regard, applications are invited from young men and women age 18 to 35 who are interested in developing their small businesses.

Application forms can be obtained at the Dominica Youth Business Trust Office, 42 Kennedy Avenue, Youth Development Division on High Street, District Youth Development Officers or the DYBT website www.dybt.gov.dm.

Application forms should reach the Dominica Youth Business Trust no later than Friday 9th November, 2018.