L’Homme Business Heritage Group would like to announce that its popular local spots namely Ruins Rock Worlds Heritage Café (King George V St., Roseau), Hi-Rise Beach Restaurant and Bar (Bayfront, Roseau), and the Caribbean Magic Spice Shop will be OPEN throughout the long Easter weekend starting tomorrow Friday, March 30 to Monday, April 02.
Thank you for your continued support and see you around. Have a good one!
For more information and latest updates, like and follow us on Facebook.

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/RUINS-ROCK-Worlds-Heritage-Café-188675788354735/