L’Homme Business Heritage Group would like to announce that its popular local spots namely Ruins Rock Worlds Heritage Café (King George V St., Roseau), Hi-Rise Beach Restaurant and Bar (Bayfront, Roseau), and the Caribbean Magic Spice Shop will be OPEN throughout the long Easter weekend starting tomorrow Friday, March 30 to Monday, April 02 .

Thank you for your continued support and see you around. Have a good one!

For more information and latest updates, like and follow us on Facebook.