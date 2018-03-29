ANNOUNCEMENT: Ruins Easter Weekend ScheduleDominica News Online - Thursday, March 29th, 2018 at 4:27 PM
L’Homme Business Heritage Group would like to announce that its popular local spots namely Ruins Rock Worlds Heritage Café (King George V St., Roseau), Hi-Rise Beach Restaurant and Bar (Bayfront, Roseau), and the Caribbean Magic Spice Shop will be OPEN throughout the long Easter weekend starting tomorrow Friday, March 30 to Monday, April 02.
Thank you for your continued support and see you around. Have a good one!
For more information and latest updates, like and follow us on Facebook.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Poor Taste. We are a God fearing nation. Poor Taste Again.