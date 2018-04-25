ANNOUNCEMENT: Education Trust Fund Dollar Day, Friday April 27th, 2018Dominica News Online - Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 at 7:44 PM
The Ministry of Education has chosen Friday, April 27th, 2018 as schools “Contribution/dollar day” in support of the Education Trust Fund (ETF).
On that day students are expected to contribute at least one dollar ($1.00) to the fund which will go towards the education of the less fortunate children among us. Schools are strongly urged to participate fully in the exercise.
The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development is most grateful for the continued support of all schools to the Education Trust Fund and we wish you the very best for the future.
