Suitably qualified are invited to apply for the post of Marketing Specialist at DCP Successors Ltd.

PURPOSE

To fill the post of Marketing Specialist to plan and execute all marketing

responsibilities and requirements.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

• Set up and optimize company web page

• Build and execute social media strategy through market research

• Develop and implement marketing strategies for new soap products

• Co-ordinate all marketing campaigns

• Preparation of online & printing marketing materials

• Prepare timely reports on the effectiveness of marketing communications

• Ensure that all the appropriate department are well informed of marketing

objectives and results

• Continuously capture and analyze market research data and develop action

plans as necessary

• Develop marketing budget

• Research competitor offerings and react when appropriate

SKILLS

• Interpersonal and networking skills

• Understanding marketing channel for soap bar

• Ability to work within a budget

• Results oriented

• Excellent communication and organizational skills.

• Problem-solving capabilities

• Innovation and creativity

EDUCATION AND REQUIREMENTS

• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communication or related field.

• 2 – 3 years experience in managing social media platforms, marketing or

digital media

• Knowledge of web design and development

• Experience in sales

• Graphic design experience would be an asset

• Experience in consumer products company with specific experience in skin

and laundry (Soap and detergents) categories would be an asset.

Please address application to:

Human Resource

P.O. Box 2346 Roseau Dominica

E-mail : [email protected] dcps.dm

Deadline for receipt of application is Monday August 20th, 2018