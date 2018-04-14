The Dominica Youth Business Trust announces its Entrepreneurship Development program which will run from July 9 – 20, 2018 and its Small Business Assistance Facility which will run from July 25-27, 2018. In this regard, applications are invited from young men and women aged 18 to 35 who are interested in starting or developing their own businesses.

Application forms can be obtained at the Dominica Youth Business Trust Office, 42 Kennedy Avenue, Youth Development Division on High Street, Roseau, District Youth Development Officers or the DYBT website www.dybt.gov.dm

Applications forms should reach the Dominica Youth Business Trust no later than Friday 25th May, 2018.