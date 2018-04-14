ANNOUNCEMENT: Entrepreneurship Development Program and Small Business Assistance Facility TrainingDYBT - Monday, May 7th, 2018 at 9:11 PM
The Dominica Youth Business Trust announces its Entrepreneurship Development program which will run from July 9 – 20, 2018 and its Small Business Assistance Facility which will run from July 25-27, 2018. In this regard, applications are invited from young men and women aged 18 to 35 who are interested in starting or developing their own businesses.
Application forms can be obtained at the Dominica Youth Business Trust Office, 42 Kennedy Avenue, Youth Development Division on High Street, Roseau, District Youth Development Officers or the DYBT website www.dybt.gov.dm
Applications forms should reach the Dominica Youth Business Trust no later than Friday 25th May, 2018.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.