ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AND SMALL BUSINESS ASSISTANCE FACILITY TRAINING The Dominica Youth Business Trust announces its Entrepreneurship

Development Program which will run from May 13- June 7, 2019 and its Small Business Assistance Facility which will run from July 9-11, 2019. In this regard, applications are invited from young men and women age 18 to 35 who are interested in starting or developing their small businesses.

Application forms can be obtained at the Dominica Youth Business Trust Office, 42 Kennedy Avenue, Youth Development Division on High Street, District Youth Development Officers or the DYBT website www.dybt.gov.dm.

Application forms should reach the Dominica Youth Business Trust no later than Monday 11th March, 2019.