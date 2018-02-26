ANNOUNCEMENT: Excavation works along the E.O. Leblanc HighwayDOWASCO - Monday, February 26th, 2018 at 6:20 PM
DOWASCO wishes to inform customers that the company will be carrying out excavation works along the Edward Oliver Leblanc Highway, between Macoucheire Estate and the Salisbury Bus Stop from Wednesday, February 28, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 am and 5:00 pm.
Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.
DOWASCO: Our Water, Our Treasure, Our Life!
