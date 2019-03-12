GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL AUTHORISING OFFICER FOR THE EUROPEAN DEVELOPMENT FUND

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

ASSESSMENT OF FEEDER ROADS IN THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

Publication reference

EDF/11/SBC/SER/1

Background

The Agricultural sector in Dominica continues to play a central role in economic growth and development by contributing to the generation of rural income, employment, export revenue and forward and backward linkages within the economy. Agricultural objectives are centred on achieving sustained growth in production and exports, and to increase employment and earnings thus enabling agriculture to play a more dynamic role in the island’s development. In order to attain this desired level of productivity growth, attention must be given to the high cost of production stemming from the lack of or poor conditions of feeder roads which limits farm access and stunts the sector’s output potential. To that end. funding will be provided to support and enhance the rehabilitation of feeder road infrastructure serving the major agricultural belts. An assessment of selected feeder roads (using objective, well-defined and tested criteria, inclusive of sustainability and resiliency dimensions) is however critical as it will guide priorities and serve as a basis for targeted investments.

Intervention Logic

This intervention has the potential to address the heightened cost of production as a result of the poor conditions of farm access roads and can contribute to building resilience in the sector. Rehabilitation of selected roads will address problems related to the length of time, cost of transportation and danger in accessing farms and agriculture facilities. The sector is also a major contributor to rural employment and income generation consequently having the ability to impact overall growth. Government has recognised that a weak infrastructural base is a contributor to heightened production costs and has therefore prioritised the improvement of agricultural feeder roads.

To this end, the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, represented by the National Authorising Officer (NAO) for the European Development Fund, is seeking to engage a consultant for the ASSESSMENT OF FEEDER ROADS IN THE DOMINICA.

Objective

The overall objective of the project of which this contract will be a part is to support the rehabilitation efforts of the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica to re-establish the full functioning of basic services in critical areas and enhance (“build back better”) resilience on a nationwide basis.

The specific objective of this contract is to achieve sustained growth in production and exports of the agricultural sector by addressing the high cost of accessing farms and agricultural facilities which stunts agricultural competitiveness and productivity.

Purpose

The Office of the National Authorising Officer (NAO) for the European Development Fund invites interested eligible firms/individuals to submit ‘Expressions of Interest’ for the provision of the following services:

Conduct a thorough and independent assessment of thirty-nine (39) agricultural feeder roads in the Commonwealth of Dominica; Recommend the prioritisation of these roads (based on technical works required, agricultural production impacted, social concerns, and economic returns); and Prepare Preliminary Designs and Cost Estimates for the rehabilitation of the roads approved.

Start date and Period of implementation

The intended start date is 1st June 2019 and the period of implementation of the contract will be three (3) months from that date, broken down as follows:

Two (2) months – Assessment related activities and deliverables One (1) month – Preliminary Designs, Cost Estimates and Final Report.

Project Management

The contract will be managed by the Office of the National Authorising Officer (NAO) for the European Development Fund and the direct beneficiaries are the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, and the Ministry of Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports.

The profile of the lead expert is as follows;

Qualifications and skills

At least a first Degree in Civil Engineering/Construction Management or a relevant, directly related discipline;

Good mastery of standard computer applications;

Proficiency in using construction/structural analysis related software;

Skilled in design principles, techniques, and tools, involved in production of precision technical plans, blueprints, drawings, and models;

Business and management skills required for strategic planning, resource allocation, human resource management, leadership techniques, production methods, and coordination of people and resources;

Proficiency in both written and spoken English.

General professional experience

15 years minimum post-qualification experience in the construction/road sector, specifically, civil works including detailed design and preparation of cost estimates within the last 10 years;

Good knowledge of the relevant design norms and road construction legislation;

Specific professional experience

Minimum 3 similar experiences as Team Leader or similar position, within the last 10 years;

Specific experience in road design in tropical countries;

Training/Experience in climate-resilient road construction is preferred. At a minimum, expert should be knowledgeable of sustainable infrastructure techniques or climate-resilient road construction;

Must be well-versed in local building codes and safety regulations;

Have no previous record of default on a government contract;

Note that other experts are required. Civil servants and other staff of public administration of the beneficiary country, or of international/regional organisations based in the country, shall only be approved to work as experts if well justified. The costs for backstopping and support staff, as needed, are considered to be included in the tenderer’s financial offer.

Eligibility

Participation is open on equal terms to all natural and legal persons (participating either individually or in a grouping – consortium – of tenderers) which are established in one of the Member States of the European Union, ACP States or in a country or territory authorised by the ACP-EC Partnership Agreement under which the contract is financed.

Submission

All submissions must be done by completing the EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST RESPONSE FORM found at the following address nao.dm. Submissions by any other means will not be considered.

One original and two (2) copies of the Expression of Interest Response Form must be received at the address below not later than 4:00 pm Eastern Caribbean Time on Monday, 8th April 2019:

Ms. Carleen Roberts

National Authorising Officer for the European Development Fund

3rd Floor, Financial Centre

Kennedy Avenue

P.O. Box 1102

Roseau

COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

The sealed envelope containing each submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be clearly marked “Expression of Interest – Assessment of Feeder Roads in the Commonwealth of Dominica”.

Consideration will be given to qualifications, technical competence and relevant previous experience, financial capability, and existing contractual commitments. All information must be submitted in English.