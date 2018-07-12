First Domestic Insurance, a member of The Tonge Group of Companies, wishes to inform the general public that we are now accepting applications for our scholarship program to students who will be attending High School following the 2018 National Assessment Exams. The Scholarship Program is an over twenty-year old tradition of First Domestic Insurance, and in Celebration of our 25th Anniversary, we have increased the number of scholarships offered. Scholarships will be awarded based on need and merit.

To qualify:

The students must have received at least a pass at the 2018 National Assessment Exams;

The Parents, grandparents or guardians of the students must be a policy holder at First Domestic Insurance and their account must be in good standing;

The student must not have received any other scholarship or bursary from government or other private institutions.

Application forms can be picked up from the offices of First Domestic Insurance in Portsmouth and Roseau.