ANNOUNCEMENT: Geothermal Development Environment and Social Impact AssessmentDominica Geothermal Development Company Ltd - Wednesday, August 15th, 2018 at 4:24 PM
The Dominica Geothermal Development Company LTD wishes to inform that The Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) a for The Dominica Geothermal Development Project is now available on The Dominica Geothermal Development Company’s website WWW.GEODOMINICA.COM and on the website of website of the Government of Dominica WWW.DOMINICA.GOV.DM
