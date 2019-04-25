ANNOUNCEMENT: GO FUNDME PAGE for Jerwani

Asa Banton has launched a Gofundme Page for the victim of an accident ,Jerwani Fedor, who is in critical condition and in need of immediate medical care.

Family and friends are seeking assistance from the general public on behalf of Jerwani Fedor who was badly injured while riding his bicycle in Mahaut over the Easter Holidays.

He was riding his bike when he plummeted down a hill and sustained major injuries. He has suffered brain damage and several cracks to the skull as a result of the accident.

Jerwani is now a patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Princess Margaret Hospital and needs to fly out of the country as soon as possible for further medical evaluation.

Donate to Jerwani via Gofundme