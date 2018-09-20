ANNOUNCEMENT: Illegal dumping of bulky wasteDominica Solid Waste Management Corporation - Thursday, September 20th, 2018 at 11:32 AM
The Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience and Urban Renewal wishes to advise the general public that it is illegal to dump bulky waste namely; White Goods (stoves, fridges, washing machines, television), Mattresses, Furniture etc.
Dumping means discharging of these waste items into the environment at a site or location other than an approved location permitted by the Ministry of Environment.
In an effort to maintain a clean environment and by extension a clean city and island, Commercial entities are therefore asked to make their own arrangement or contact the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation or the Roseau City Council in facilitating the removal of White Goods.
Failure to do so will result in legal action taken against you.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.