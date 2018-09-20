The Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience and Urban Renewal wishes to advise the general public that it is illegal to dump bulky waste namely; White Goods (stoves, fridges, washing machines, television), Mattresses, Furniture etc.

Dumping means discharging of these waste items into the environment at a site or location other than an approved location permitted by the Ministry of Environment.

In an effort to maintain a clean environment and by extension a clean city and island, Commercial entities are therefore asked to make their own arrangement or contact the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation or the Roseau City Council in facilitating the removal of White Goods.

Failure to do so will result in legal action taken against you.