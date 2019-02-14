Dominica News Online (DNO) would like to disassociate itself from certain doctored images being shared via social media. At least one image being circulated contains the DNO watermark but it was not created by DNO nor is this image affiliated with us in anyway.

We support free speech and expression but will not endorse a false image or message.

While we do not know the intent of its creator, we do know that we do not engage (and have never engaged) in the business of creating fake images.

We advise the public to be cautious and not be fooled by fake images and fabricated news that may well be attributed to authentic news sites such as DNO.

With Dominica’s elections constitutionally due in 2020, we can expect more of this practice as our democratic process plays itself out. We urge you to practice discernment.

Thank you for your understanding.